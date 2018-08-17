Nashville Country Artists in Studio With Gary Rivers

Dave & Daphne will be appearing at the Hartville MarketPlace Friday night during the Uniontown Lion’s Club Festival. The pair stopped into the Gary Rivers Show to share information about the concert and their life in country music.

Dave & Daphne will perform this evening at 7:30pm. Other events today at teh Uniontown Lion’s festival will include a car show at 4pm, a parade , Lake High School Band Performance and fireworks on Saturday.

Hear Gary, Dave & Daphne share memories from the Nashville music scene…

ABOUT DAVE

Dave Salyer has toured the world with Barbara Mandrell, performed for presidents at the White House and appeared on countless TV shows. Roy Clark proclaimed Dave as one of the most fabulous guitarists on the planet and I quote, “I can’t believe this guy; If I could get my hands on him, I’d kill him!!” Barbara Mandrell simply states, “Dave Salyer is the best guitarist I’ve ever had”.

Currently, Dave performs specific show dates with his uncle Jesse at The Grand Ole Opry.

Daphne Anderson is a beautiful female vocalist born and raised in Albany, Georgia. She has toured with some of the greatest Southern Gospel Music Groups of all time!—The Bill Gaither Group, The Florida Boys, The Cathedrals, Rex Nelon, The Hinsons, and many others.