National Gun Ownership Advocate Disses Walmart’s New Ammo Sales Policy
Author, talk show host and gun ownership advocate, Tom Gresham, was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning and spoke on the new policy initiated by Walmart which will restrict ammunition sales and change their open carry policy.
Walmart made a major announcement on Tuesday that it will discontinue all sales of handgun ammunition and sales of short barrel rifle ammunition that can be used with so-called military-style weapons. CEO Doug McMillon announced the changes following two deadly shootings at Walmart stores over the summer, and an open carry lunacy stunt in Missouri in August.
The retail giant is even asking customers at Walmart and Sam’s Club to no longer openly carry firearms in stores, in states where “open carry” is allowed, with the exception of authorized law enforcement officers.
The Twitterverse immediately began trending with #boycottwalmart and #WalmartMustAct following Tuesday’s announcement.
“ If Walmart doesn’t want to associate with responsible gun owners, I expect that many of those people— customers — will choose to not associate with Walmart. “, said Gresham.
READ CEO DOUG MCMILLAN’S MEMO HERE: https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/09/03/walmart-open-carry-read-ceo-doug-mcmillons-memo-gun-changes/2200572001/
ABOUT TOM GRESHAM
His weekly national radio talk show, “Tom Gresham’s Gun Talk,” is heard by millions throughout the U.S. and Canada, on 266 radio stations and on the web through Apple iTunes and various podcast apps. Gresham created Gun Talk Media, which produces television series, online video series, and produced the smartphone app GunDealio.