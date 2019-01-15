National Hat Day By Ariel Stahler | Jan 15, 2019 @ 3:55 PM Kenny and JT are celebrating National Hat Day! Here are the guys with their favorite hats and also a look at some of Kenny’s other favorite hats from his collection. HatsNational Hat DayWHBC SHARE RELATED CONTENT Mayfield Named Rookie Of The Year What’s Better than a Natty? How about a Maccy? Big Mac, that is! Jeff Twiddy Named New Louisville Leopards Football Head Coach Dress Up Your Pet Day Kitchens Fills Out Browns Staff Kitchens Officially Named Browns Head Coach