National Night Out Celebrated at Belden Village August 7th

Chief Mark Brink of the Jackson Twp Police Dept., along with Prosecutor John Ferrero, will be guests on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning to discuss the upcoming “National Night Out” event.

The event will take place August 7th in the Target Parking lot near Belden Village. There will be free food, k-9 demonstration, bounce house, and many activities.

Here about it here:

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT DAY

National Night Out Day is observed annually on the first Tuesday in August. It is a community police awareness-raising event in the United States.

National Night Out was created to increase awareness about police programs in communities.

Some of these programs include:

Drug prevention

Town watch

Neighborhood watch

Other anti=watch

HISTORY

National Night Out has been celebrated since 1984 and is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch in the United States and Canada.

There are over 1,500 national days. Don’t miss a single one. Celebrate Every Day with National Day Calendar!