National Night Out Events in Jackson, Massillon on Tuesday
(AP Photo/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise, Jimmy May)
JACKSON TWP. and MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tuesday night is “National Night Out”, a nationwide campaign that promotes partnerships between police, other first responders and the community.
In Stark County, there are activities from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Target store parking lots on Lincoln Way East in Massillon and Dressler Road NW in Jackson Township.
There will be lots of activities for the kids and plenty of free food.
You’ll also come home with valuable information on crime prevention.
Massillon Night Out is also hosting a “stuff the cruiser” event, so please bring a canned good.
Otherwise, the events are free.