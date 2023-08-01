National Night Out Events in Jackson, Massillon

JACKSON TWP. and MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

But Tuesday night is also National Night Out, and there are events featuring free food, music and more.

In Jackson Township, it’s in the Tinseltown parking lot on Mega Street NW.

And at Massillon Community Park on Finefrock Road SW.

But Stark County Sheriff George Maier says it’s the one-on-one conversations among neighbors and their local safety forces that make the difference.

The events are from 5 to 8 p.m.

K-9 and drone demos are also part of the activities.

And for parents of the youngest kids, they are doing Child I-denti-kits, where youngsters are fingerprinted and photographed for their safety.