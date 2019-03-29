(WHBC) – Friday is National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

At the American Legion in Canton we spoke with Tim Leahy, who served in the Air Force in 1967 and 68, about what the day means to him.

“I think that it’s good that we finally get a little bit of recognition, when we came home, for the most part, we weren’t welcomed very well.”

Leslie Peine became a Chaplain while serving in the Air Force and counseled Vietnam War veterans who had a tough time dealing with what they experienced in Vietnam.

“A lot depression, a lot of guilt about what they did or saw, and a lot of what’s now known as PTSD but back then was just called combat fatigue.”

Peine is now Pastor at Epworth United Methodist Church in Massillon and still helps veterans.

We spoke with him during Congressman Anthony Gonzalez’s Veterans Resource Tour at his church on Thursday.

The National Vietnam War Veterans Day was established as a national observance in 2017.

President Trump, in his 2017 presidential proclamation, stated: “Throughout this Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War, and every March 29 thereafter, we will honor all those who answered our Nation’s call to duty. We vow to never again confuse personal disapproval of war with prejudice against those who honorably wear the uniform of our Armed Forces. With conviction, our Nation pledges our enduring respect, our continuing care, and our everlasting commitment to all Vietnam veterans.”

Mission BBQ is offering “free chow” for Vietnam War veterans on Friday, as a small way of saying thanks for their service.