Nationwide Emergency Alert Test Wednesday Afternoon

By Jim Michaels
October 4, 2023 8:32AM EDT
Courtesy FEMA.

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Your phone will beep and send you a text message.

Your radio will blare an alert, and your TV may scrawl a message.

It’s a nationwide test of both the Wireless Emergency Alert and Emergency Alert Systems at around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon.

Director of the Stark County Emergency Management Agency Tim Warstler says both systems hope to reach more devices than ever before.

Emergency officials want to reach people streaming video content on their smart TVs, since they often miss out on weather warnings and such.

It’s only a test this afternoon.

