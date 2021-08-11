Nationwide Emergency Test Alert Going to Phones, Radio, TV on Wednesday
Courtesy FEMA
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “This is only a test”.
But, it’s bigger this time.
FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission are sending a nationwide test message to radio and TV stations and to cell phones equipped to receive them on Wednesday.
Stark County EMA Director Tim Warstler says phones generally default to not getting those messages, so you may want to check that.
The test happens at 2:20 Wednesday afternoon, but it could take as long as a half-hour to get to your phone.
The radio alert will sound like a weather warning, but it’s only the sixth nationwide test of the EAS system.