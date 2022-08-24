Natural Gas Customers Prepping for Expensive Winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Local natural gas customers on annual budget plans have been getting hit with “sticker shock” as they get their new payment amount this month.

Those amounts are nearly doubling for some customers.

The PUCO says the natural gas itself has been increasing in price steadily over the last year, and it’s hard to say where it goes from here.

By the way, it may be a good time to jump on a budget plan at this time if you’re not on one, so you’re not facing extremely high bills in January and February

You can also choose a new natural gas commodity provider and possibly save some money; more at whbc.com