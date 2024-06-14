Nature, Park System Work to Convert Former Tam O’Shanter Golf Property

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you haven’t been to Tam O’Shanter on Hills and Dales Drive NW in Jackson Township since it morphed from a golf course to a county park starting in 2018, you might be surprised.

The old cart paths that serve as trails now wind through many more trees, some of them planted by Stark Parks.

That’s thanks to the Clean Ohio grant money that made the golf course purchase possible.

On the work agenda this Summer: converting the pro shop inside the former clubhouse into a modern restroom facility.

That’ll make the building useful for special events, park programming and more.

And on the same golf course property, Jackson Township will be adding ballfields this Summer at Kirk Schuring Park.