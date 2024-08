BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 24-year-old man with a Navarre address was killed in a motorcycle accident in the dark of night near Navarre early Tuesday.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Devin Wile was operating the bike when he struck a tree that had fallen across the roadway.

He was dead at the scene.

That accident on Shepler Church Avenue SW in Bethlehem Township, just south of Brinker Street.