      Weather Alert

Navarre Man Wanted in Green Murder Arrested in Trumbull County

Jim Michaels
Oct 14, 2021 @ 5:54am
Jeffrey Peasley (Courtesy Summit County Sheriff's Office)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The shooting was in Summit County, the suspect was from Stark County, he was arrested in Trumbull County.

40-year-old Jeffrey Peasley of Navarre was picked up Tuesday evening in Niles.

He was driving a stolen motorcycle which crashed during the arrest attempt.

Peasley is accused of shooting 45-year-old Robert Zornes Jr to death at a home along Raber Road in the city of Green on Sunday night.

Zornes was an Akron resident.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Elderly Couple Dead in North Canton in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Former Sandy Valley Teacher Sentenced in Child Sex Case
UPDATE: Suspect in Shooting of State Trooper Near Findlay Arrested
Navarre Man Wanted in Sunday Shooting Death
Connect With Us Listen To Us On