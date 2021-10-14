Navarre Man Wanted in Green Murder Arrested in Trumbull County
Jeffrey Peasley (Courtesy Summit County Sheriff's Office)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The shooting was in Summit County, the suspect was from Stark County, he was arrested in Trumbull County.
40-year-old Jeffrey Peasley of Navarre was picked up Tuesday evening in Niles.
He was driving a stolen motorcycle which crashed during the arrest attempt.
Peasley is accused of shooting 45-year-old Robert Zornes Jr to death at a home along Raber Road in the city of Green on Sunday night.
Zornes was an Akron resident.