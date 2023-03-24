Navarre, Wooster Men Receive Light Sentences for January 6 Offenses

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters loyal to President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Wooster man and his relative who now has a Navarre address were sentenced to 30 days in prison Thursday for participating in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Their offenses are comparatively lighter than most.

40-year-old Adam Miller and his brother-in-law Devin Steiner entered guilty pleas to federal misdemeanor charges in December.

The two were among the first wave of people to enter the building.

They are being permitted to self-report to prison.

They must also pay a thousand dollars in fines and restitution.

Miller was identified as a “Q-Anon” member.