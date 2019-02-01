NBA All-Star Reserves

The reserves have been announced for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, but no Cavs were named to the Eastern team.

Eastern reserves: Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons), Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers), Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers) and Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic). Oladipo is out for the season after he underwent knee surgery, so his replacement will be named at a later date.

Western reservers: Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans), LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Spurs), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers), Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder).