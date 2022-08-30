News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

NBA Announces COVID-19 Testing Plan For Season

By News Desk
August 30, 2022 1:31PM EDT
NEW YORK, NY (AP) –  Unvaccinated NBA players and team personnel must submit to weekly COVID-19 testing this season.

The league told its clubs of that plan in a memo Tuesday.

There will be certain exceptions to that mandate.

That includes when the unvaccinated person is considered to have been “recently recovered” from COVID-19.

But for all others, testing will not be required except when “directed by their team physician or a league physician or government authority.”

