NBA Announces Early Entry Candidates For 2020 NBA Draft

(official NBA release)
NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 – The National Basketball Association announced today that 205 players — 163 players from colleges and other educational institutions and 42 international players — have filed as early entry candidates for the 2020 NBA Draft presented by State Farm.
Players who have applied for early entry have the right to withdraw their names from consideration for the Draft by notifying the NBA of their decision in writing 10 days prior to the 2020 NBA Draft.
Following is the list of players from colleges and other educational institutions who have applied for early entry into the 2020 NBA Draft.
EARLY ENTRY CANDIDATES FOR 2020 NBA DRAFT
Player School Height Status
Precious Achiuwa Memphis 6-9 Freshman
Milan Acquaah California Baptist 6-3 Junior
Jordyn Adams Austin Peay 6-3 Freshman
Abdul Ado Mississippi State 6-11 Junior
Ty-Shon Alexander Creighton 6-4 Junior
Timmy Allen Utah 6-6 Sophomore
Derrick Alston Jr. Boise State 6-9 Junior
Cole Anthony North Carolina 6-3 Freshman
Joel Ayayi Gonzaga 6-5 Sophomore
Brendan Bailey Marquette 6-8 Sophomore
Saddiq Bey Villanova 6-8 Sophomore
Tyler Bey Colorado 6-7 Junior
Jermaine Bishop Norfolk State 6-1 Junior
Jomaru Brown Eastern Kentucky 6-2 Sophomore
Marcus Burk IUPUI 6-3 Junior
Dachon Burke Jr. Nebraska 6-4 Junior
Jordan Burns Colgate 6-0 Junior
Jared Butler Baylor 6-3 Sophomore
Manny Camper Siena 6-7 Junior
Vernon Carey Jr. Duke 6-10 Freshman
Marcus Carr Minnesota 6-2 Sophomore
Tamenang Choh Brown 6-5 Junior
Kofi Cockburn Illinois 7-0 Freshman
David Collins South Florida 6-3 Junior
Zach Cooks NJIT 5-9 Junior
Jalen Crutcher Dayton 6-1 Junior
Ryan Daly St. Joseph’s 6-5 Junior
Nate Darling Delaware 6-5 Junior
Darius Days LSU 6-6 Sophomore
Dexter Dennis Wichita State 6-5 Sophomore
Lamine Diane CSUN 6-7 Sophomore
Ayo Dosunmu Illinois 6-5 Sophomore
Devon Dotson Kansas 6-2 Sophomore
Nojel Eastern Purdue 6-7 Junior
Anthony Edwards Georgia 6-5 Freshman
CJ Elleby Washington State 6-6 Sophomore
Mason Faulkner Western Carolina 6-1 Junior
LJ Figueroa St. John’s 6-6 Junior
Malik Fitts St. Mary’s 6-8 Junior
Malachi Flynn San Diego State 6-1 Junior
Blake Francis Richmond 6-0 Junior
Hasahn French St. Louis 6-7 Junior
DJ Funderburk NC State 6-10 Junior
Both Gach Utah 6-6 Sophomore
Alonzo Gaffney Ohio State 6-9 Freshman
Luka Garza Iowa 6-11 Junior
Jacob Gilyard Richmond 5-9 Junior
Grant Golden Richmond 6-10 Junior
Jordan Goodwin St. Louis 6-3 Junior
Tony Goodwin II Redemption Academy (MA) 6-6 Post-Graduate
Jayvon Graves Buffalo 6-3 Junior
AJ Green Northern Iowa 6-4 Sophomore
Darin Green Jr. UCF 6-4 Freshman
Josh Green Arizona 6-6 Freshman
Ashton Hagans Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore
Tyrese Haliburton Iowa State 6-5 Sophomore
Josh Hall Moravian Prep (NC) 6-8 Post-Graduate
Rayshaun Hammonds Georgia 6-9 Junior
Jalen Harris Nevada 6-5 Junior
Niven Hart Fresno State 6-5 Freshman
Aaron Henry Michigan State 6-6 Sophomore
Jalen Hill UCLA 6-10 Sophomore
Nate Hinton Houston 6-5 Sophomore
Jay Huff Virginia 7-1 Junior
Elijah Hughes Syracuse 6-6 Junior
Feron Hunt SMU 6-8 Sophomore
Chance Hunter Long Beach State 6-6 Sophomore
DeJon Jarreau Houston 6-5 Junior
Damien Jefferson Creighton 6-5 Junior
Isaiah Joe Arkansas 6-5 Sophomore
Dakari Johnson Cape Fear CC (NC) 6-0 Freshman
Jalen Johnson Louisiana 6-7 Junior
Andre Jones Nicholls State 6-4 Junior
C.J. Jones MTSU 6-5 Junior
Herbert Jones Alabama 6-7 Junior
Mason Jones Arkansas 6-5 Junior
Tre Jones Duke 6-3 Sophomore
Corey Kispert Gonzaga 6-7 Junior
Kameron Langley NC A&T 6-2 Junior
AJ Lawson South Carolina 6-6 Sophomore
Saben Lee Vanderbilt 6-2 Junior
Kira Lewis Jr. Alabama 6-3 Sophomore
Matt Lewis James Madison 6-5 Junior
Isaiah Livers Michigan 6-7 Junior
Denzel Mahoney Creighton 6-5 Junior
Makur Maker Pacific Academy (CA) 7-0 Post-Graduate
Sandro Mamukelashvili Seton Hall 6-11 Junior
Tre Mann Florida 6-4 Freshman
Nico Mannion Arizona 6-3 Freshman
Naji Marshall Xavier 6-7 Junior
Kenyon Martin Jr. IMG Academy (FL) 6-7 Post-Graduate
Remy Martin Arizona State 6-0 Junior
Tyrese Maxey Kentucky 6-3 Freshman
Mac McClung Georgetown 6-2 Sophomore
Jaden McDaniels Washington 6-9 Freshman
Isiaha Mike SMU 6-8 Junior
Isaiah Miller UNCG 6-0 Junior
Matt Mitchell San Diego State 6-6 Junior
EJ Montgomery Kentucky 6-10 Sophomore
Andrew Nembhard Florida 6-5 Sophomore
Aaron Nesmith Vanderbilt 6-6 Sophomore
Zeke Nnaji Arizona 6-11 Freshman
Obadiah Noel Massachusetts-Lowell 6-4 Junior
Jordan Nwora Louisville 6-7 Junior
Onyeka Okongwu USC 6-9 Freshman
Isaac Okoro Auburn 6-6 Freshman
Elijah Olaniyi Stony Brook 6-5 Junior
Daniel Oturu Minnesota 6-10 Sophomore
Reggie Perry Mississippi State 6-10 Sophomore
Filip Petrusev Gonzaga 6-11 Sophomore
John Petty Jr. Alabama 6-5 Junior
Nate Pierre-Louis Temple 6-4 Junior
Xavier Pinson Missouri 6-2 Sophomore
Yves Pons Tennessee 6-6 Junior
Immanuel Quickley Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore
Darius Quisenberry Youngstown State 6-1 Sophomore
Jahmi’us Ramsey Texas Tech 6-4 Freshman
Paul Reed Jr. DePaul 6-9 Junior
Nick Richards Kentucky 6-11 Junior
Colbey Ross Pepperdine 6-1 Junior
Fatts Russell Rhode Island 5-10 Junior
Joe Saterfield Ranger CC (TX) 6-4 Freshman
Jayden Scrubb John A. Logan College (IL) 6-6 Sophomore
Aamir Simms Clemson 6-9 Junior
Ja’Vonte Smart LSU 6-4 Sophomore
Chris Smith UCLA 6-9 Junior
Collin Smith UCF 6-11 Junior
Jalen Smith Maryland 6-10 Sophomore
Justin Smith Indiana 6-7 Junior
Mitchell Smith Missouri 6-10 Junior
Stef Smith Vermont 6-1 Junior
Ben Stanley Hampton 6-6 Sophomore
Cassius Stanley Duke 6-6 Freshman
Isaiah Stewart Washington 6-9 Freshman
Parker Stewart UT-Martin 6-5 Sophomore
Terry Taylor Austin Peay 6-5 Junior
MaCio Teague Baylor 6-3 Junior
Tyrell Terry Stanford 6-1 Freshman
Justin Thomas Morehead State 5-11 Junior
Ethan Thompson Oregon State 6-5 Junior
Xavier Tillman Sr. Michigan State 6-8 Junior
Jeremiah Tilmon Missouri 6-10 Junior
Obi Toppin Dayton 6-9 Sophomore
Jordan Tucker Butler 6-7 Junior
Devin Vassell Florida State 6-6 Sophomore
Alonzo Verge Jr. Arizona State 6-3 Junior
Chris Vogt Cincinnati 7-1 Junior
CJ Walker Ohio State 6-1 Junior
Trendon Watford LSU 6-9 Freshman
Ibi Watson Dayton 6-5 Junior
Nick Weatherspoon Mississippi State 6-2 Junior
Kaleb Wesson Ohio State 6-9 Junior
Jarrod West Marshall 5-11 Junior
Romello White Arizona State 6-8 Junior
Kahlil Whitney Kentucky 6-6 Freshman
DeAndre Williams Evansville 6-9 Sophomore
Emmitt Williams LSU 6-6 Sophomore
Keith Williams Cincinnati 6-5 Junior
Patrick Williams Florida State 6-8 Freshman
James Wiseman Memphis 7-1 Freshman
Robert Woodard II Mississippi State 6-7 Sophomore
McKinley Wright IV Colorado 6-0 Junior
Omer Yurtseven Georgetown 7-0 Junior
The following is the list of international players who have applied for early entry into the 2020 NBA Draft:
Player Team/Country of Team Height Status
Berke Atar MZT Skopje (Macedonia) 6-11 1999 DOB
Deni Avdija Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 6-8 2001 DOB
Brancou Badio Barcelona (Spain) 6-3 1999 DOB
Darko Bajo Split (Croatia) 6-10 1999 DOB
Philippe Bayehe Roseto (Italy) 6-9 1999 DOB
Marek Blazevic Rytas (Lithuania) 6-10 2001 DOB
Adrian Bogucki Radom (Poland) 7-1 1999 DOB
Leandro Bolmaro Barcelona (Spain) 6-6 2000 DOB
Vinicius Da Silva Prat (Spain) 7-0 2001 DOB
Henri Drell Pesaro (Italy) 6-9 2000 DOB
Imru Duke Zentro Basket (Spain) 6-8 1999 DOB
Michele Ebeling Kleb Ferrara (Italy) 6-9 1999 DOB
Paul Eboua Pesaro (Italy) 6-8 2000 DOB
Osas Ehigiator Fuenlabrada (Spain) 6-10 1999 DOB
Joel Ekamba Limoges (France) 6-5 2001 DOB
Selim Fofana Neuchatel (Switzerland) 6-3 1999 DOB
Miguel Gonzalez Baskonia (Spain) 6-7 1999 DOB
Killian Hayes Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany) 6-5 2001 DOB
Sehmus Hazer Bandirma (Turkey) 6-3 1999 DOB
Rokas Jokubaitis Zalgiris (Lithuania) 6-4 2000 DOB
Georgios Kalaitzakis Nevezis (Lithuania) 6-8 1999 DOB
Vit Krejci Zaragoza (Spain) 6-8 2000 DOB
Arturs Kurucs VEF Riga (Latvia) 6-3 2000 DOB
Dut Mabor Roseto (Italy) 7-1 2001 DOB
Yam Madar Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) 6-2 2000 DOB
Theo Maledon ASVEL (France) 6-4 2001 DOB
Karim Mane Vanier (Canada) 6-5 2000 DOB
Sergi Martinez Barcelona (Spain) 6-8 1999 DOB
Nikola Miskovic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-10 1999 DOB
Aristide Mouaha Roseto (Italy) 6-3 2000 DOB
Caio Pacheco Bahia Basket (Argentina) 6-3 1999 DOB
Joel Parra Joventut (Spain) 6-8 2000 DOB
Aleksej Pokusevski Olympiacos (Greece) 7-0 2001 DOB
Sander Raieste Kalev/Cramo (Estonia) 6-9 1999 DOB
Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos AEK (Greece) 6-8 2001 DOB
Yigitcan Saybir Anadolu Efes (Turkey) 6-7 1999 DOB
Njegos Sikiras Fuenlabrada (Spain) 6-9 1999 DOB
Marko Simonovic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-11 1999 DOB
Mouhamed Thiam Nanterre (France) 6-9 2001 DOB
Uros Trifunovic Partizan (Serbia) 6-7 2000 DOB
Arnas Velicka Prienai (Lithuania) 6-4 1999 DOB
Andrii Voinalovych Khimik (Ukraine) 6-10 1999 DOB