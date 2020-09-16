NBA Draft Date Is Finally Set

      Breaking News
Kenny Roda
Sep 16, 2020 @ 4:07pm

(official NBA release)

NBA DRAFT 2020 PRESENTED BY STATE FARM SCHEDULED FOR NOV. 18

 NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 – The National Basketball Association announced today that the date of NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm has been moved to Wednesday, Nov. 18 and will air on ESPN.  The date remains subject to change as circumstances warrant.

The revised date allows additional time to conduct the 2020 pre-draft process, gather more information about the potential start date for the 2020-21 season and advance conversations between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association regarding related Collective Bargaining Agreement matters.

The Cavaliers hold the 5th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

Cleveland Cavaliers NBA NBA Draft
