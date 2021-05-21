      Weather Alert

NBA Post Season Awards Finalists

Kenny Roda
May 20, 2021 @ 8:31pm

FINALISTS ANNOUNCED FOR 2020-21 NBA AWARDS

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 – The NBA today announced the finalists for six awards that honor top performers for the 2020-21 regular season: NBA Coach of the Year, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Most Improved Player, Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year and Kia NBA Sixth Man.

The three finalists for each annual award, based on voting results from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, are listed in alphabetical order below:

NBA Coach of the Year

Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz

Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks

Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons

Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Kia NBA Sixth Man

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz

Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz

Derrick Rose, New York Knicks

TNT will announce the winner of each award during its coverage of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.  Each voter’s complete ballot for each award will be posted at pr.nba.com after the announcement of all end-of-season awards.

