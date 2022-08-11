News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
News-Talk 1480 WHBC

NBA Retires Bill Russell’s Number 6 Leaguewide

By News Desk
August 11, 2022 3:20PM EDT
Share

NEW YORK, NY. (AP) – Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association made the announcement Thursday, permanently retiring the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and someone good enough to have been enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.

Russell becomes the first player to have his number retired leaguewide.

He died on July 31 at the age of 88.

Major League Baseball permanently retired No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson, who broke the big league’s color barrier.

And the NHL retired Wayne Gretzky’s No. 99 in honor of that sport’s all-time scoring leader.

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
4

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
5

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire