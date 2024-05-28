NC Mayor: City Needs New Fire Station

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of North Canton is holding another Fire Station Community Forum Tuesday from 5:30 until 7 at the city’s Civic Center on West Maple Street.

Mayor Stephan Wilder says the city needs a new fire station.

He says the city’s firefighters and paramedics do not have adequate sleeping quarters.

Also, there are no decontamination facilities for those first responders returning from incidents involving hazardous materials.

The public is also invited to a walk thru at both fire stations on June 6.