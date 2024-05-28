News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

NC Mayor: City Needs New Fire Station

By Jim Michaels
May 28, 2024 8:38AM EDT
Share
NC Mayor: City Needs New Fire Station
Courtesy North Canton Fire Department

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of North Canton is holding another Fire Station Community Forum Tuesday from 5:30 until 7 at the city’s Civic Center on West Maple Street.

Mayor Stephan Wilder says the city needs a new fire station.

He says the city’s firefighters and paramedics do not have adequate sleeping quarters.

Also, there are no decontamination facilities for those first responders returning from incidents involving hazardous materials.

The public is also invited to a walk thru at both fire stations on June 6.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Mayor's Neighborhood Plan to Target 16 Locations
3

SCSO: Shooting Along Whipple Sends Man to Hospital
4

Republic Steel Settlement Starting to Make Difference in Neighborhood
5

Bond for Alleged Massillon Theater Shooter Set at $1 Million