NCPD: 3 Canton Residents Suspected in July Bank Robbery

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two men and a woman with Canton addresses are in jail in Pennsylvania, accused in a bank robbery there as well as in North Canton.

43-year-old Latoya Young, 36-year-old Christopher Lucius and 32-year-old Matthew Smith are all being charged federally, according to North Canton police.

They say the trio was arrested last Wednesday.

They remain in the Beaver County lockup.

The three are accused of sticking up the Citizens branch on North Main near 10th Street NE back in July.

Police say they are suspected in other cases.

But it’s not known if they’re suspected of robbing the Wales Avenue NW Citizens branch in Jackson Township earlier this Summer.