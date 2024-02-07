NCPD Investigating Main Street Drive-by Shooting

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some concerning moments in the heart of North Canton Wednesday afternoon.

North Canton police say a car headed north on North Main Street was struck by bullets in the 300 block at 1:20 p.m.

The driver was fortunately not injured and pulled over in a nearby gas station.

An officer on patrol in the area heard the gunshots and quickly located the victim and the vehicle.

North Canton City School buildings were on a soft lockdown for a time, according to the police department, with no entrance or exit permitted.

Here’s more from the NCPD:

If anyone has any information that could assist the North Canton Police Department with this case, please call (330) 499-5911.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Department’s Tip Line at 330-966-3633 or download our free Tip411 app and submit the tip through the app.

The case remains under investigation.