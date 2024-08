FILE – Mike Raniolo with MasTec a contractor for Duke Power breaks ice on power lines after a winter storm hit North Carolina in Atlantic Beach, N.C. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of power outages across northeast Ohio from Tuesday’s storms has dropped below 200,000.

Ohio Edison says most of the power should be restored by 11 p.m. Saturday.

There were a handful of outages in Stark County t 6:30 a.m. Friday, as well as 200 in Summit and 300 in Portage as of 5 a.m.