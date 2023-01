GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At nearly the midpoint of the meteorological Winter season, where’s the snow?

At the Akron Canton Airport, there’s been just two-tenths of an inch of snow this month.

We’re at 8.4 inches for the season which is about half of what we usually see by this time.

Also, AccuWeather shows no major snow events in the next few weeks.

That can certainly change, though.