Nearly 5,000 New Coronavirus Cases in Ohio on Thursday

Jim Michaels
Nov 6, 2020 @ 5:40am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Now climbing up close to 5,000.

Ohio continues to set new record daily numbers for coronavirus, with 4,961 of them reported on Thursday.

92 of those cases are out of Stark County.

Governor Mike DeWine says four weeks ago, the daily numbers were closer to a thousand.

Thursday’s 214 hospitalizations make it 2,075 people who have been admitted to a healthcare facility due to COVID-19.

The governor says these numbers should scare people.

