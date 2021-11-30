Nearly 700 Wild Turkeys Taken During Seven-Week Hunt
FILE - In this Monday, May 4, 2020 file photo, a wild turkey crosses a field in Freeport, Maine. The wild turkey population has been declining in the U.S. over the last 10 to 15 years, and Auburn University professor Will Gulsby is determined to find out why. Gulsby is an associate professor of wildlife management in Auburn University’s School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences and will be conducting research to identify the areas where the wild turkey population is decreasing in regions of Alabama and the reasons behind it. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As Deer Gun Season started on Monday, wild turkey season had just ended, with nearly 700 gobblers taken during the seven-week season.
694 to be exact.
Among the top counties, 25 turkeys were harvested in Stark County, with 21 in Tuscarawas,
Deer week ends on Sunday just after sunset.