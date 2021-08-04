Nearly All Local, Most State Counties at ‘Substantial’ Transmission for Virus
ATLANTA, Georgia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Most area counties are now at “substantial” transmission level for coronavirus.
That’s according to the Wednesday morning 6 a.m. map from the CDC\.
Locally, all but Tuscarawas County are so-designated.
It has the four health departments in Stark County recommending that everyone follow the new guidelines on masking.
That incluides masking up in indoor venues, regardless of vaccination status.
Summit County Public Health issued a similar advisory on Tuesday, also adding masking recommendations in school buildings.