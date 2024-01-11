Need a Better Night’s Sleep? Here’s How to Get One

2024 seems to be the year of sleep and that’s because it’s elusive for many Americans. The Sleep Foundation took a poll and they found that 37-percent of U.S. adults slept somewhat or much worse in 2023 than in previous years. Gen Z is the generation that has the most problems nodding off. Last year, the word sleep had a record amount of searches on Google. So what are we doing to improve sleep? Here are a few hacks that may work:

showering before bed 45-percent

using a weighted blanket 26-percent

keeping a bedroom window open 26-percent

exercised more to improve sleep, 27-percent

woke up earlier, 27-percent

25-percent limited or avoided caffeine in the evenings

19-percent turned off their phones when they went to bed