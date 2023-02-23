News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Need a Center?…NFL Free Agency period begins March 15

By Jeff Turk
February 23, 2023 11:59AM EST
CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 11: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns under center during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Should the Browns’ add another Starter or Backup at Center, here is a list of available candidates via free agency come March 15.

Centers

  1. Jason Kelce, Eagles
  2. Ethan Pocic, Browns
  3. Connor McGovern, Jets
  4. Garrett Bradbury, Vikings
  5. Bradley Bozeman, Panthers
  6. Jon Feliciano, Giants
  7. Austin Blythe, Seahawks
  8. Scott Quessenberry, Texans
  9. Will Clapp, Chargers
  10. Tyler Larsen, Commanders

