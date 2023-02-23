Need a Center?…NFL Free Agency period begins March 15
February 23, 2023 11:59AM EST
CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 11: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns under center during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Should the Browns’ add another Starter or Backup at Center, here is a list of available candidates via free agency come March 15.
Centers
- Jason Kelce, Eagles
- Ethan Pocic, Browns
- Connor McGovern, Jets
- Garrett Bradbury, Vikings
- Bradley Bozeman, Panthers
- Jon Feliciano, Giants
- Austin Blythe, Seahawks
- Scott Quessenberry, Texans
- Will Clapp, Chargers
- Tyler Larsen, Commanders