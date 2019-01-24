Need a job? Here’s one that may surprise you!

If you have your CDL and are looking for work, Walmart may be the place . Walmart currently employs 8,000 truck drivers, but needs to hire more due to a shortage. The demand for drivers is so high that Walmart is offering $1,500 referral bonuses. Drivers will receive a pay increase that will result in a salary of almost $90,000 a year. They also offer predictable scheduling and three weeks paid time off.

The U.S. Department of Labor puts the average truck driver’s salary around $53,000 annually as of last year.