Need help for a better Mood? Eat this!
It hurts me to see people dragging the good name of donuts through the gutter like this.
A new survey asked people what foods and drinks put them in a good mood . . . and what foods and drinks put them in a bad mood.
And the top food that leaves people feeling unhappy is . . . a DONUT. I guess that’s because it’s delicious in the moment, but it can leave you feeling like garbage afterwards.
That’s basically true for most of the 10 “bad mood” foods. They are: Donuts . . . alcohol . . . soda . . . energy drinks . . . burgers . . . candy . . . pizza . . . cake . . . white bread . . . and chips.
And the 10 foods that put us in a good mood are: Coffee . . . dark chocolate . . . grapes . . . berries . . . yogurt . . . eggs . . . salmon . . . oranges . . . apples . . . and melons.
