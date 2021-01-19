      Weather Alert

Need help for a better Mood? Eat this!

Pam Cook
Jan 19, 2021 @ 7:00am

It hurts me to see people dragging the good name of donuts through the gutter like this.

A new survey asked people what foods and drinks put them in a good mood . . . and what foods and drinks put them in a bad mood.

And the top food that leaves people feeling unhappy is . . . a DONUT.  I guess that’s because it’s delicious in the moment, but it can leave  you feeling like garbage afterwards.

That’s basically true for most of the 10 “bad mood” foods.  They are:  Donuts . . . alcohol . . . soda . . . energy drinks . . . burgers . . . candy . . . pizza . . . cake . . . white bread . . . and chips.

And the 10 foods that put us in a good mood are:  Coffee . . . dark chocolate . . . grapes . . . berries . . . yogurt . . . eggs . . . salmon . . . oranges . . . apples . . . and melons.

(Daily Mirror)

