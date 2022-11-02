Need Help Saving Money for your Holiday Meals? Here’s Some!

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Aldi is helping families spend less for the holidays. The discount food chain is going to set prices for holiday staples to 2019 levels, which is unheard of. Starting today, holiday food including appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, will be discounted up to 30% as part of its Thanksgiving Price Rewind promotion. Aldi U.S. President David Rinaldo explains “Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we’ve always done, and we know right now that’s more important than ever.”