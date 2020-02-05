      Weather Alert

Need ideas for Valentine’s Day? Here are a few!

Pam Cook
Feb 5, 2020 @ 6:41am
Boxes of chocolates are displayed for Valentine's Day at Ye Olde Pepper Companie Ltd. in North Andover, Mass., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2012. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

A new survey found the #1 gift women want to get for Valentine’s Day this year is chocolate . . . and the #1 gift guys want is – surprise, surprise – Sex!

20% of men said they’d like to receive sex for Valentine’s Day.  And 30% of women want to get chocolate or candy.

The top five things women want are chocolate . . . a card . . . flowers . . . jewelry . . . and a massage or spa day.

The top things men want are sexual favors . . . a card . . . chocolate . . . booze . . . and electronics.

The #1 gift women did say they plan to give is . . . chocolate.

The #1 thing men said they plan to give this year is flowers.  Chocolate was a close second though.

(YouGov)

