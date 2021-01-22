      Weather Alert

Need some help sleeping? Here are some Tips!

Pam Cook
Jan 22, 2021 @ 7:48am
We all need better sleep right?  Some ways to help you sleep better!

  • Toss a pillow. When an upcoming task is stressing you, have a pillow represent it, toss it on the floor and you’ll get a good night’s sleep.
  • Drop the temperature to chilly in your room.
  • Brew some chamomile tea
  • The 4-7-8 method. Breathe in for four seconds, hold it for seven, then exhale for eight. You’ll get relaxed and can sleep
  • Eat a banana. They’re rich in magnesium and possum which will help your body sleep
  • Trick your brain. Tell yourself you’re taking a nap and you will actually get to sleep
  • Reduce blue light exposure two hours before bed
  • Watch your comfort show ahead of bed
