Need some help sleeping? Here are some Tips!
woman in bed with insomnia that can't sleep white background
We all need better sleep right? Some ways to help you sleep better!
- Toss a pillow. When an upcoming task is stressing you, have a pillow represent it, toss it on the floor and you’ll get a good night’s sleep.
- Drop the temperature to chilly in your room.
- Brew some chamomile tea
- The 4-7-8 method. Breathe in for four seconds, hold it for seven, then exhale for eight. You’ll get relaxed and can sleep
- Eat a banana. They’re rich in magnesium and possum which will help your body sleep
- Trick your brain. Tell yourself you’re taking a nap and you will actually get to sleep
- Reduce blue light exposure two hours before bed
- Watch your comfort show ahead of bed