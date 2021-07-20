      Weather Alert

Need something to Boost your Mood? Here’s some FOOD that can Help!

Pam Cook
Jul 20, 2021 @ 5:49am

A recent study looked into the foods that people think make them FEEL BETTER, and . . . I know this is going to come as a shock . . . but almost ALL of them are NOT healthy.

Milk chocolate is the #1 food people think has mood-boosting powers . . . followed closely by DARK chocolate.

Coffee is next, followed by ice cream, chocolate cookies, cake, bananas, tea, berries, pizza, beer, red wine, fries, cheese, and “sweets.”

“Nuts and seeds” is next at #16, followed by “oily fish” like salmon.

Bacon finally pops up at #18, and then “potato chips and other savory snacks,” and cookies.

Go…make yourself feel better!

 

