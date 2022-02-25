Need to Save at the Grocery Store? Here’s How!
Father grocery shopping with his two children browsing organic vegetable section.
If it feels like your grocery bill has been going up recently, it’s not your imagination. According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices went up 7% between January 2021 and January 2022. So here are four tips to save you money at the grocery store . . .
1. Fill your pantry with basics. Stock up on some essentials . . . like pasta, rice, bread, canned tomatoes, frozen vegetables, onions, and potatoes. You can make a LOT of meals with those, so you won’t have to buy as many new items each week.
2. Prepare ahead of time. Don’t show up to the grocery store without a list and some ideas of what you’ll be cooking for the week. This will also help limit your trips to the store . . . since every time you walk inside is an opportunity for impulse purchases.
3. Look for deals. Take a look at your grocery list and try to find the store that offers the best value on the items you’re looking for. You can usually browse discounts on a supermarket’s website or app.
4. Tweak your menu. Meat and dairy tend to be the more expensive items at the supermarket, especially recently. So try to make more meals that don’t use them as the main ingredient.