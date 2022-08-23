Needed for Intel Project: 7000 Construction Workers

Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger, right, presents Ohio governor Mike DeWine with a silicon wafer during the announcement on Friday Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio, that Intel will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip factories on a 1,000-acre site in Licking County, Ohio, just east of Columbus. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – It’s no surprise that Ohio’s biggest-ever economic development project would also be the biggest construction detail ever.

So where do we find all the needed workers?

Intel says 7000 people will be needed to take the project from ground up in New Albany near Columbus, even as other big central Ohio construction projects are underway.

But Intel says it is confident it will find the needed workers.