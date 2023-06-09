Neighbor’s Genuine Concern Doesn’t End Well in Canton
June 9, 2023 7:55AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC – A neighbor’s concern about a couple fighting down the street brought Canton police late Wednesday night.
That led to shots fired at police and the death of a city man.
The neighbor told a dispatcher that the confrontation at the dead end of 25th Street SW off Cleveland Avenue was “loud”.
When a Canton officer was grazed by a bullet, officers shot 41-year-old Jeffrey Neff, reportedly close to the nearby I-77 Northbound off ramp.
He died at the hospital.
The officer did not need treatment.
BCI is handling the investigation.
The freeway ramp is in Neff’s backyard.