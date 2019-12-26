      Weather Alert

Neighbors Rescue Family from Pike House Fire

Jim Michaels
Dec 26, 2019 @ 7:46am

PIKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two adults and two children were rescued from a house fire in Pike Township on Christmas Eve morning.

They were hospitalized at last check.

Neighbors pulled the family out.

Firefighters tried to resuscitate the family dog, but were unable to do so.

That fire on Deerwood Circle SE off Cleveland Avenue.

The Canton Local Schools are taking up a collection of clothing and other items for the family.

Gift cards are also welcome.

Call 330-309-7793 if you can help.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon