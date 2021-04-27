      Weather Alert

Nelson Waives Preliminary Hearing, Bob Evans Shooting Case Heads to Grand Jury

Jim Michaels
Apr 27, 2021 @ 5:55am
Richard Nelson (Canton police)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The defendant in the Bob Evans shooting a week and a half ago waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday.

So, the Richard Nelson case now goes before a session of the Stark County grand jury.

The 54-year-old Osnaburg Township man remains jailed on $2 million bond.

He’s accused of walking into the Bob Evans restaurant on Lesh Street NE in Canton and shooting 38-year-old waitress Rebecca Rogers of Massillon to death.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Does your Cat's Behind touch all the surfaces in your home? A Science Fair Project
Another Dent in the Stark County Drug Trade
Nelson Arraigned From Jail, Bond Remains $2 Million
Bond Set at $1 Million for Former Sandy Valley Teacher