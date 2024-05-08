News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Net Neutrality Restored As FCC Votes To Regulate Internet Providers

By News Desk
May 8, 2024 7:04PM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission has voted to restore rules to prevent broadband internet providers such as Comcast and AT&T from favoring some sites and apps over others — for instance, by slowing or blocking certain content or by offering higher speeds to customers willing to pay extra.

The move on Thursday effectively reinstates a “net neutrality” order the commission first issued in 2015 during the Obama administration.

Under then-President Donald Trump, the FCC overturned those rules in 2017.

The telecommunications industry opposed the latest change, as it has before, declaring it an example of unnecessary government interference in business decisions.

