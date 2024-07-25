Netanyahu To Meet With President Biden And Vice President Harris
July 25, 2024 7:44AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to make a long-awaited White House visit to meet with President Joe Biden and likely Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at an important moment for all three politicians.
Netanyahu’s White House visit Thursday comes during growing pressure on all three leaders to find an endgame to Israel’s war in Gaza and engineer the return of hostages held there.
Biden is aiming to get Israel and Hamas to seal his proposal to release hostages in Gaza over three phases as a legacy-affirming achievement.
White House officials say the negotiations are in the closing stages but there are issues needing to be resolved.