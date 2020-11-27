      Weather Alert

Nevada Congresswoman’s Trip to Canton Turns Into Coronavirus Positive

Jim Michaels
Nov 27, 2020 @ 9:09am
A file photo of Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee, speaking at a Democratic election night party Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Lee defeated Republican candidate Danny Tarkanian. (AP Photo/John Locher)

CANTON, Ohio (AP) – A congresswoman from Nevada has tested positive for coronavirus after visiting her dying mother in Canton this week.

Representative Susie Lee tested positive on Wednesday after visiting the Canton hospice facility on Monday.

She is isolating.

Lee said in a statement that her mother died Tuesday night.

She says she wore a mask and distanced herself during the visit.

