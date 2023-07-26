New ACH Behavioral Health Canton Offers PHP, IOP Programs

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The newest Akron Children’s Hospital regional pediatric behavioral health center in Canton offers two separate programs for kids and teens in our area.

The most serious mental health cases are still taken care of in Akron.

But the Partial Hospitalization Program, or PHP, is an intensive psychiatric service where those ages 12 to 18 spend five hours a day for a two-week period at the center.

There’s also the Intensive Outpatient Program, or IOP, that allows kids to still attend school while in therapy three hours a day, three days a week.

The new center is on 30th Street NW in Canton.

For an appointment, call 330 330 543-5015.