New Addition Announced to Centennial Plaza
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More big news involving the Centennial Plaza Project downtown. A popular local bar and restaurant chain will be filling the cafe location inside the plaza.
Jerzees owner Chris Maggiore says he is excited to help provide additional effort toward making downtown Canton a booming location.
The fourth Jerzees location is scheduled to open on August 1 inside the highly anticipated centennial plaza. With experience hosting big events and an already strong relationship with the Hall of Fame, Maggiore believes Jerzees will be the perfect fit.