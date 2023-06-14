News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

New Airline Planes Will Be Required To Have Secondary Barriers To The Cockpit To Protect Pilots

By News Desk
June 14, 2023 12:48PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – It will be harder to break into the cockpit on new airline planes.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a final rule Wednesday that will require commercial planes built after mid-2025 to have secondary barriers for extra security when the main cockpit door is open.

Pilot groups have been lobbying for the change.

Officials call the rule an important step to give pilots more protection.

In 2018, Congress ordered the FAA to require secondary barriers, but the agency didn’t issue a proposal until last year.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Drug Bust: $1M in Cash Taken, Drugs Seized, Arrest Made
3

Neighbor's Genuine Concern Doesn't End Well in Canton
4

Air Advisory Posted Again, Smoke Could Reach Ground Level Here
5

Bigfoot! Loch Ness Monster! Mothman! Monster Fest is Coming to Downtown Canton!