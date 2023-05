HEPACO workers, an environmental and emergency services company, observe a stream in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 as the cleanup continues after the derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train Friday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The waterway nearest the train derailment site in East Palestine is deemed favorable for water quality.

So the governor’s office says the heavy equipment placed along Sulphur Run to treat the water will be removed starting on Monday.

Downstream though, Norfolk Southern is to begin a procedure for clearing sediment from Leslie Run.

That could start this month.