New Business Damaged By Fire

(WHBC) – A new business was damaged in a fire before it even had a chance to open.

Firefighters responded to The Olive Branch Natural Health Food Center at Whipple Avenue NW and 20th Street at around 10 o’clock Thursday morning on the report of smoke coming from the building.

Plain Township Fire Chief Chuck Shalenberger says they had smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building when they arrived.

“Our crews did an interior attack and got the fire under control.”

He says one room in the rear sustained extensive fire damage and there is extensive smoke damage throughout.

He says, due to the size of the building, they called for mutual aid from Perry, Jackson and Canton Townships.

A banner in front of the business, which has been taken down, said it was scheduled to open in the spring.

“They’ve done a lot of work, the owners here, it wasn’t stocked yet but they were getting close to being finished so this will definitely set them back,” the chief said.

He says no one was injured in the fire, which is under investigation.