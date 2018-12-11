New Cancer Center Named After Timken Family

(WHBC) – The new cancer center planned at Aultman Hospital will be named the Timken Family Cancer Center in honor of a $3 million contribution made by the Timken Foundation.

Timken Foundation President Jack Timken says they believe in Aultman’s mission and understand the importance of having access to cancer care close to home.

Aultman’s Timken Family Cancer Center is a $28 million project that will create a new 77,000 square foot comprehensive center for cancer related services at Aultman Hospital.

“We are grateful to the Timken Foundation for their tremendous support,” said Ed Roth, president and CEO, Aultman Health Foundation.

“Their gift, as well as the many other generous donations we’ve received, including the $5 million raised by our own Women’s Board, will help us reach our goal of creating a comprehensive regional cancer center to provide outstanding care that our community deserves.”

The Aultman Foundation will continue to seek donations for this project through 2022.